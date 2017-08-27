App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Aug 24, 2017 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Modi government thinking of a 3-month exit plan for failed startups

Singh also urged the state politicians to help the startups with sustainability and asked the state departments to add value to the startup events

Modi government thinking of a 3-month exit plan for failed startups

Moneycontrol News

The Modi government is planning a further reduction in taxation for startups and a three months exit procedure for those ventures which fail to succeed.

Speaking at the India international MSME and Startup Expo 2017, Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of Development for North-eastern state and

Minister of State for Prime Minister Office Personnel said that the government is thinking about a tax holiday, a temporary reduction or elimination of tax for new startups with a three months exit period for them.

Currently, startups in India certified by an Inter-Ministerial Board (IMB), can avail a three-year tax exemption within a period of seven years. For closing a company, it may take up to three years in India, as court approval is needed for a winding down procedure which the government is planning to cut short to three months.

Singh also urged the state politicians to help the startups with sustainability and asked the state departments to add value to the startup events. He said, “We waste resources by giving mementoes to each other and said many of them are given to the drivers or left in the car and are eventually wasted.”

He asked the ministers to used the resources for startup and SME events and motivate the youth of India to become entrepreneurial. “If we change our behaviour we can preserve it.”

Advising the startups in the country he asked them to think out of the box.

With funding and investment he said that the government of India will give an additional assistance with initial capitalization for startups in India.

He said, “If there are indigenous startups and SMEs, then the state will give them additional incentive for promoting traditional services and products of the country.”

“It will create a new market in the country," he added.

tags #Startup #Startup India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.