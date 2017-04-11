Money Money Money: Decoding banking transaction charges

How much does it cost to transact, it's a question that leaves many consumers confused in today's fast changing financial services world. From revised banking transaction charges to ATM usage to the cost involved every time you swipe your card, it can get a bit complex out there. As India undergoes the big digital payment change, CNBC-TV18 thought of getting you some clarity and perspective from the country's largest bank as well as one of the biggest global payments giants. Rajnish Kumar MD State Bank of India and Amitabh Tiwary Vice President - South Asia, MasterCard.