May 08, 2017 01:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Natco Pharma launches generic hepatitis C drug in India

The company has launched a generic version of sofosbuvir 400 mg/velpatasvir 100 mg fixed dose combination in India under the brand name 'Velpanat', Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Natco Pharma today said it has launched generic sofosbuvir 400 mg/velpatasvir 100 mg tablets, used for treatment of chronic hepatitis C, in India.

The company's product is generic version of Gilead Sciences Inc's Epclusa tablets.

Epclusa is used to treat adults with chronic hepatitis C genotype 1 to 6 with or without cirrhosis, Natco Pharma said.

Natco priced its generic tablets at an MRP of Rs 18,500 for a bottle of 28 tablets in India, the company said.

The company "has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc to manufacture and sell generic versions of its chronic hepatitis C medicines in 101 developing countries, it added.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 0.77 per cent up at Rs 908.50 on BSE.

