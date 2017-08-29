Five things to know about Uber's likely new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Moneycontrol News

An engineer from Brown University, Dara Khosrowshahi has been serving as the CEO of US based travel portal Expedia since 2005. This week, Uber's board has been reported to have chosen Khosrowshahi to be the new CEO of the beleaguered taxi app company, after its founder resigned from the position in June.

Khosrowshahi is also one of the highest paid internet CEOs in the US.

Here are 5 key things to know about him:

- He is related to Canadian-Iranian billionaire Hassan Khosrowshahi, who migrated to Canada after Iranian revolution. Hassan Khosrowshahi sold his retail business Future Shop for C$ 580 million to US-based Best Buy.

- When he was 13, his father had to go back to Iran to take care of his father where he got detained for six years. All this while his mother raised three kids including Khosrowshahi without a dad.

- He is also related to Silicon Valley tech firm Radius founder Darian Shirazi, who was incidentally Facebook's first intern, at age 19.

- In 2015, Expedia gave Dara Khosrowshahi USD 90 million worth of stock options, in what can be termed as a retention amount for sticking with the company till 2020.

- He has openly spoken against US President Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban' against travel of citizens from seven nations.

- He married US-based Sydney Shapiro in Las Vegas on 12/12/12. They have four kids.