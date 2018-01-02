App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 02, 2018 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI proposal to disclose loan default does not find takers in RBI

The central bank opposition stems from the fact that loan default data is for regulatory purposes and not for public consumption.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) plans to make listed firms disclose defaults on their loan within a day has run into rough weather with the Reserve Bank of India, as per a report in Mint.

The report said that the central bank has some reservations about the market regulator’s proposal as it regards banks to be the biggest stakeholders in default data and feels such data is not for public consumption.

The market regulator had first issued a circular on August 4 suggesting default disclosure within a day but withdrew it a day before it was to come into effect on September 30. The proposed circular would have bridged the disparity between bank loan defaults with other debt instruments like bonds.

RBI has submitted to the Supreme Court a list of big defaulters of over Rs 500 crore in a sealed envelope in March 2017 in relation to the PIL on rising bad loans in the economy.

The central bank opposition stems from the fact that loan default data is for regulatory purposes and not for public consumption.

Sandeep Parekh, managing partner at Finsec Law Advisors told the financial daily, the application of the Sebi’s circular requires a standardised approach from both the regulators.

tags #Economy

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.