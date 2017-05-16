Fired and negotiating with your employer to get the job back? Don’t be too hopeful

Uday Rishi, a 31-year-old IT employee was told that he was among the several others who have been let go due to some global changes that impacted the company. However, he decided to fight it out and tried the aggressive negotiation pitch. Unfortunately, even his immediate boss sided with the super boss.

Human resource officials have a mixed view when it comes to re-negotiation with the employer once one has been asked to leave. While a polite talk is advisable, getting aggressive may turn the tables against you.

Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO of CIEL HR Services explained that while candidates may want to renegotiate companies may not be ready. He said that usually even at the time of crisis, only the best skilled workers are retained.

"Truly speaking, nobody is indispensable to an organisation which has a purpose and spirit. No one person can hold a system its hostage for ever. There could be a vacuum temporarily, but the system recharges itself and gets on the road again," Mishra wrote in a blog.

When it is a global issue that has impacted the company leading to job losses, you may have little room to negotiate. One of the chief human resource officials at a mid-size IT firm explained that instead of mindlessly arguing with the company, thereby spoiling any future job opportunities there that may fall your way, it is better to make an exit.

"Companies are very open to taking back people who had worked there before since they are already aware of the job conditions and environment at the workplace. While companies try their best to avoid a pink slip situation, having messy fights can only spoil your reputation in the job market," he explained.

Further, he said that the worst is to compare yourself with others. According to him, often employees tend to put themselves against their peers and complain that 'x' has received a better treatment, pay than them whereas they have put in more efforts. These arguments are futile, he added.

However, if you think you can slip in your bit of arguments to present your case, some HR experts said that it is worth a try.

Sunil Goel, Managing Director, GlobalHunt said that in a scenario like this, there is no harm in negotiating and plan to move things around. Once things get better, he said that one can always move up the ladder or shift jobs.

But here is a word of caution. In cases where you have already been informed by the company of its decision to do away with some job roles including yours, there is little negotiation power that you have. While you could try and sort out another role for yourself which may even be at a lower pay, there is a need to weigh the pros and cons.

Human resource officials said that if it is a big brand and a suitable position that could give jump-start your career, it is worth a fight. If not, it could be time to find another job.