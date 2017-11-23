App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 23, 2017 09:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Demonetisation resulted in 56 lakh people becoming IT payees: Venkaiah Naidu

"After this demonetisation,56 lakh people have joined the Income Tax paying people. There will be further addition and once the tax net is widened, tax rate will come down," he said, speaking as chief guest at the 160th anniversary celebrations of Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The demonetisation exercise undertaken by the government last year has resulted in 56 lakh people joining the ranks of Income Tax payees, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said here.

"After this demonetisation,56 lakh people have joined the Income Tax paying people. There will be further addition and once the tax net is widened, tax rate will come down," he said, speaking as chief guest at the 160th anniversary celebrations of Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

The Vice President said the banks' interest would also come down once the money comes to the banks.

He said the purpose of demonetisation was to bring the unaccounted money in banks. Money lying in various places "has come to banks with an address", he said.

tags #demonetisation #Economy #India #Venkaiah Naidu

most popular

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.