App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 29, 2017 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Remember Worldspace? TRAI plans to float paper to bring digital radio back

Worldspace Radio brought to India a 24X7 ‘you asked for it, you got it’ music service, be it jazz, western classical, Hindustani classical, carnatic music, ghazals, bhajans, reggae, pop and what have you.

Remember Worldspace? TRAI plans to float paper to bring digital radio back

Dhirendra Tripathi

Moneycontrol News

Search for Worldspace on Google and one gets to read lovely soppy and nostalgic stories about the romance some people had struck with the digital radio service company. The US company, which relied on the subscription model and counted India as its largest market, folded in 2009.

Worldspace Radio brought to India a 24X7 ‘you asked for it, you got it’ music service, be it jazz, western classical, Hindustani classical, carnatic music, ghazals, bhajans, reggae, pop and what have you.

While reams have been written about the causes behind the premature demise of the company, the broadcasting regulator has a plan to reinvigorate the digital radio service in India as a whole.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, also a regulator for the broadcast sector, is working on a consultation paper that will seek to lay out a broad framework so that the sector, currently relying solely on FM radio, has another avenue to grow in the form of a digital service.  The paper is expected to be floated in two to three months for seeking views of the stakeholders.

High cost of receiver and a subscription model in a market used to getting free FM radio channels were blamed for the service remaining a niche one in India.

As opposed to the analogue FM radio service, digital radio needs less space in form of frequency and has more clarity. Besides exploring these aspects, the TRAI paper will also deal with issues of licensing and spectrum allocation.

tags #Companies #digital radio service company #Google #TRAI #WorldSpace

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.