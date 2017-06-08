Vallabh Steels director Jawahar Jain resigns

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, this is to inform you that Sh. Jawahar Jain, an independent director, has tendered his resignation from the directorship of the Board of the Company vide his letter dated June 6th, 2017 with immediate effect.Further, we also inform you that Sh. Suman Jain has been appointed as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from June 6th, 2017 by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 06.06.2017. He will be an independent director.Source : BSE