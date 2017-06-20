Jun 20, 2017 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Punjab Communications appoints D .P. Reddy as chairman
We have already informed that Sh. D .P. Reddy, IAS has been appointed as Additional Director on the Board w.e.f 19th May, 2017 and now he is appointed as Chairman of the Company w.e.f. 14.06.2017 vide Resolution by Circulation dated 15.06.2017.
This is for your information and necessary updating at BSE website.
Source : BSE
