Media Matrix reappoints Chhattar Kumar Goushal as independent director

1. Approved the re-appointment of Shri Chhattar Kumar Goushal as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 29th September, 2017 not liable to retire by rotation for a term of 5 (five) years subject to approval of shareholders at the forthcoming AGM to be held on 29th September, 2017.2. Approved the re-appointment of Shri Suresh Bohra as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 29th September, 2017 not liable to retire by rotation for a term of 5 (five) years subject to approval of shareholders at the forthcoming AGM to be held on 29th September, 2017.Source : BSE