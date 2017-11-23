Balasore Alloys' CFO Mrutyunjaya Mohanty resigns

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that Mr. Mrutyunjaya Mohanty has resigned vide his letter dated 23rd November, 2017 from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 23rd November, 2017.This is for your kind information and records.Source : BSE