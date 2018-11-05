Why Lisbon is the next big MICE destination for all corporates

Portugal is home to several landscapes, stories, people and a unique cultural heritage coexisting in harmony with progress and advanced technologies.

The white sand beaches quickly give way to vast mountains, unique villages and ancient traditions. Cities with centuries of life highlights an invaluable heritage.

Be it an event of grand scale or business meets and conferences, Portugal offers a wide range of opportunities and amenities to corporate needs.

And if you are serious about a business meet in Portugal, Moneycontrol can list you the top MICE locations for you to have a great experience.

Lisbon’s airport is a 5 to 10-minute drive from the city center, with exceptional air connectivity to Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, etc. It is also at the heart of a wide hotel network of the main international chains, as well as event venues such as multipurpose rooms, congress centres, modern museums and historic buildings.

Some suggestions for venues to hold meetings and conferences include:

• Lisbon Congress Center• The Lisbon Exhibition and Congress Centre• Altice Arena

• Centro Cultural de Belém

Beaches, leisure opportunities, shops and lifestyle are all to be found along the seaside to Cascais. Just about 30 minutes outside Lisbon, Estoril is known for its glamour enhanced by the entertainment and fun offered by the casino. Relaxation is the name of the game here.

The next stop along is Cascais, a reinvented fishing village that is now an elegant seaside resort brimming with good food, cultural events and shopping opportunities, all set against the background of a picturesque historic centre.

Nearby is the Sintra-Cascais Natural Park, a lush refuge well worth a visit, as is the Boca de Inferno (Mouth of Hell), where the sea batters the coast in a spectacular manner. If you follow the coastline, you will come to the wide sandy beach of Praia do Guincho, a hotspot for water sports.

Some suggestions for venues to hold meetings and conferences include:

• Estoril Congress Center• Forte da Cruz• Estoril Race Track• Casino Estoril

In 2017, Porto was considered the Best Destination in Europe. Occupying the 20th place in ICCA's ranking among European cities that hosted the most international events in 2016, this city is served by an internationally award-winning airport and a modern cruise terminal that can also host events.

Universities have become national and international reference centres of knowledge and innovation in areas such as Engineering, Biotechnology, Medicine or Architecture. Thus, events related to all these topics may have, in Porto and North, a particular interest.

Venues to hold meetings and conferences include:

• Alfândega Congress Centre• Porto Convention Centre• Palácio da Bolsa• FundaçãoSerralves• Europarque

• Exponor Exhibition Park

Algarve

The Algarve offers different advantages in the meetings industry. Venues in this region total to a capacity of 75,000 seats. Some of them can accommodate more than 1,000 people and in some cases more than 3,000 people.

The range of choice is also varied. In addition to world-renowned luxury hotels, charming hotels, inns and golf resorts, the region offers castles, and museums that have witnessed a historic legacy since the Discovery period, in which the Algarve played an important role.

This offer is complemented by five marinas, two casinos, an international racetrack and six restaurants with Michelin stars

Venues to hold meetings and conferences include:

• Algarve Congress Palace• Arade Congress Centre

• Centro de Congressos do Algarve

The green islands of Portuguese pride are not just an ode to the pure nature but also houses some modern hotels, a unique amphitheatre, several museums and is just two hours away from the capital, Lisbon. Fine food and hospitable people are add-ons.

Venues to hold meetings and conferences include:

If you prefer hosting large gatherings like congresses, parties, banquets, concerts etc, we recommend choosing ‘ColiseuMicaelense’, a recently renovated, versatile theatre.

Awarded as the best island in Europe twice in a row by World Travel Awards, Madeira has unique settings crafted for your special MICE needs. Choose from modern hotels overlooking the vast blue Atlantic Ocean or a resort set in the hills.