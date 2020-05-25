App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Who is Dominic Cummings - Boris Johnson's key aide grabbing news headlines in lockdown row?

Clamour seeking Cummings’ resignation as Johnson’s adviser has been growing after he took a 400 kilometre-journey during the lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed his senior adviser Dominic Cummings on May 24 amid calls from within the ruling Conservative Party for the aide to resign.

Cummings has been under pressure since newspapers reported that he had travelled from London to Durham in northern England in March when his wife was ill with COVID-19 symptoms amid a nationwide lockdown meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom.

Clamour seeking Cummings’ resignation as Johnson’s adviser has been growing after the 400 kilometre-journey.

Close

The trip fuelled anger among people who have stuck to the government’s guidelines that a person who displays symptoms must stay home for seven days, with the rest of that person’s household doing the same for 14 days.

related news

Johnson’s office said Cummings had made the journey to ensure his son could be properly cared for as his wife was ill with COVID-19.

However, many cabinet ministers and the attorney general have also said that the journey was justified.

Yet, Cummings has so far enjoyed Johnson’s backing in the matter. “I’ve had extensive face-to-face conversations with Dominic Cummings,” Johnson told a news conference, saying his aide had followed the “instincts of every father” when he travelled with his wife for help with childcare while isolating.

“I believe that in every respect he has acted responsibly and legally and with integrity,” he added.

Who is Cummings?

Cummings is called by both, his allies and enemies, as a ruthless strategist who cares little for the conventions of traditional British politics.

He studied under eminent Oxford University historian Norman Stone and graduated with a ‘first’ - the top degree class awarded at British universities.

While former prime minister David Cameron said he was a “career psychopath”, Cummings’ friends fondly call him “Dom”.

Cummings, alongside fellow campaigner Matthew Elliott, drove the ‘Vote Leave’ to victory in the 2016 Brexit referendum. He is credited with coining the campaign’s popular phrase: Take back control.

In 2019, after the Conservative Party retained power in the United Kingdom in the general election, Cummings was brought into government as one of Johnson’s key advisers.

Cummings is credited with helping Johnson navigate the maze of Brexit negotiations domestically and provoking Parliament into opposing Brexit — setting the stage for Johnson’s 2019 election victory which was the biggest majority his party achieved since Margaret Thatcher’s 1987 win.

(With inputs from Reuters)



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 25, 2020 10:29 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #United Kingdom #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Hyundai India, Maruti workers get coronavirus, showing restart risks

Hyundai India, Maruti workers get coronavirus, showing restart risks

US plans massive coronavirus vaccine testing effort to meet year-end deadline

US plans massive coronavirus vaccine testing effort to meet year-end deadline

Desperate Indian girl bikes 745 miles home with disabled dad

Desperate Indian girl bikes 745 miles home with disabled dad

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.