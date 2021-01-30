US President Joe Biden signed 42 executive actions in first 10 days: Here’s a summary of some of these key orders

US President Joe Biden speaks after being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States during his presidential inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 20, 2021. (Image: AFP)

United States President Joe Biden has signed 42 executive actions since his presidency began on January 20. These orders not only overturned some of the decisions made by the previous administration, but also took steps towards Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ own policy agenda.

Here’s a look at some of the key executive orders signed by Biden in his first 10 days in the Oval Office:

Travel restrictions: Biden signed a 'Proclamation on the Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Non-Immigrants of Certain Additional Persons Who Pose a Risk of Transmitting Coronavirus Disease' which reinstated COVID-19 travel restrictions for individuals travelling to the United States from the Schengen Area, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa and Brazil.

Boosting supply of essential equipment: The executive order of ‘Sustainable Public Health Supply Chain' was meant to accelerate manufacturing and supply for vaccination, testing and personal protective equipment.

COVID-19 travel safety protocols: The 46th US president signed an executive order promoting COVID-19 safety protocols for domestic and international travel. The norms requires mask-wearing at airports and on certain modes of transportation, including many trains, aircraft, intercity buses and maritime vessels. International travellers must provide proof of negative COVID-19 tests before reaching the US.

Border wall project suspended: The US president signed a 'Proclamation on the Termination of Emergency With Respect to the Southern Border of the United States and Redirection of Funds Diverted to Border Wall Construction.' This stopped construction of former US president Donald Trump’s ‘border wall’ and terminated the national emergency declaration used to fund it.

Trump’s travel ban lifted: Biden’s executive actions also reversed restrictions imposed by the Trump administration passport holders from seven Muslim-majority countries on entering the US entry.

Pausing federal student loan payments: This order signed by Biden extended the ongoing pause on student loan payments and interest for Americans with federal student loans. This pause is extended until at least September 30.

On this first day in office, Biden signed an executive order to rejoin the Paris climate accord. The landmark international agreement was signed in 2015 to curb global warming. Trump had withdrawn from the agreement.