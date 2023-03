Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, to make his appearance at a US Senate hearing today

US interest rates are likely to peak at a higher level than was previously anticipated due to stronger-than-expected January data, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday.

"If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes," Powell said in prepared remarks released ahead of his appearance at a US Senate hearing.