English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Suez Canal blocked after large container ship runs aground

The large container ship named 'Ever Given' was on its way to Rotterdam when it ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking the crucial international shipping artery and causing a major traffic jam of vessels at both ends.

Moneycontrol News
March 24, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST
The Ever Given container ship stuck and blocking the Suez Canal as seen from another ship. Image courtesy: Julianne Cona (@fallenhearts17) on Instagram

The Ever Given container ship stuck and blocking the Suez Canal as seen from another ship. Image courtesy: Julianne Cona (@fallenhearts17) on Instagram


A large container ship ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal on March 23, blocking the crucial international trade artery and causing a major traffic jam of shipping vessels at both ends. Both, the north- and south-bound lanes were blocked due to the incident.

Several attempts to refloat the 2.20 lakh tonne and 400 metre-long ship, named ‘Ever Given’, reportedly failed.

The container vessel was on its way to Rotterdam, the Netherlands from China. It is owned by Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine and has been registered in Panama. Ever Given is a large Golden-class container ship.

Live data from VesselFinder, a tracking website, showed that efforts were on to refloat the giant ship were on with the help of several tug boats.

The Suez Canal is one of the most vital shipping routes in the world as it connects the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea. It helps ships travelling between Asia and Europe to avoid going around Africa and saving many days in the process.

Close

Related stories

The main canal segment is 190 kilometres long and about 24 metres deep. It is 205 metres wide – large enough for almost any large ship to go through. It handles dozens of giant container ship daily.


Screen grab of the traffic jam in the Suez Canal (Courtesy: VesselFinder) Screen grab of the traffic jam in the Suez Canal (Courtesy: VesselFinder)


The traffic jam triggered by this incident at both ends is likely to cause a significant delay for ships waiting to cross the canal.

Some social media users pointed out that a lone excavator had been deployed on the eastern bank of the canal to help retrieve the ship. Others wondered if the canal authorities would require the help of special salvage ships with cranes.

Screen grab of 'Ever Given' blocking the Suez Canal (Courtesy: VesselFinder) Screen grab of 'Ever Given' blocking the Suez Canal (Courtesy: VesselFinder)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Egypt #Suez Canal #World News
first published: Mar 24, 2021 08:35 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.