Shashi Tharoor's son Ishaan is 'proud to be an American'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan Tharoor has secured US citizenship.



A foreign affairs writer in a major American daily newspaper, Ishaan was naturalized in a ceremony held on March 10. He shared the news on Twitter, saying, “It made me really proud to be an American.”

In a series of tweets, Ishaan said that he had been living in the US for three decades. “I've lived here for three decades, but didn't naturalize earlier in part out of a kind cosmopolitan privilege and reticence to surrender my Indian citizenship (India does not allow dual-nationality). But this is my home, who I am and where I belong,” he said.

There were 120 people were naturalized along with Ishaan, who came from at least three dozen different countries, he said.

Most of the speakers present at the ceremony were also naturalized citizens, said Ishaan, adding that the ceremony was “deeply beautiful and emotional.”

“These ceremonies are powerful rites of civic patriotism (NOT blood and soil nationalism); I hope all US citizens, even those born here, get to attend or participate in one,” he said in another tweet.

After sharing the news, Ishaan requested people who were naturalized under the administration of former US President Barack Obama to send him the letters - given by him to new citizens - for comparison.

“Anyone here naturalize under the Obama administration? Would love to compare the letters the presidents send new citizens,” said Ishaan.

He later thanked the people for their “kind responses” and concluded with announcing his registration to vote in the US.

Ishaan Tharoor was born to Shashi Tharoor in 1984. He has completed his education from the Yale University.

At present, he writes for The Washington Post. Previously, he was a senior editor and correspondent at Time magazine, based first in Hong Kong and later in New York.