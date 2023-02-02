English
    PM Modi’s election Budget unlikely to delay RBI path to rate pause

    The new tax rates are unlikely to add to inflationary pressures in the economy in the near-term, said economists including Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities Pvt.’s Teresa John.

    Bloomberg
    February 02, 2023 / 06:43 AM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

    The Narendra Modi government’s $550 billion India budget aimed at boosting consumption by lowering taxes will not stop the central bank from moving toward a pause in interest-rate hikes by the end of this quarter, according to some economists.

    The new tax rates are unlikely to add to inflationary pressures in the economy in the near-term, said economists including Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities Pvt.’s Teresa John. That’s because the new tax regime offers an opt-in which is more likely to be exercised by entrants to the job market, while current taxpayers will probably choose the structure in place.

    Modi Adjusts Tax Rates for Indians | Tax Slab

    While the six-member Reserve Bank of India panel voted to raise borrowing costs by 35 basis points in December to 6.25%, the minutes of that meeting showed that views have begun to diverge. One rate-setter opposed the increase and two resisted RBI’s continued focus on withdrawal of accommodation even after 225 basis points of increases since last May.