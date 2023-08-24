English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Nvidia reports record Q2 earnings powered by AI boom: Key highlights

    Nvidia's forecast beat expectations by a huge margin, which shows that a boom in generative AI technologies shows no signs of slowing down, and these Gen AI techs are powered almost exclusively by Nvidia's chips

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST
    Nvidia's

    Nvidia's strong quarterly revenue forecast sparked gains in many AI-related stocks on August 23. The company's stock jumped almost 10 percent after the bell to a record high of $516

    US chipmaker Nvidia on August 23 exceeded expectations as the company reported revenue of $13.51 billion, which was up 101 percent from a year ago and up 88 percent from the previous quarter for the quarter that ended on July 30, 2023.

    AI boom

    Nvidia's forecast beat expectations by a huge margin, which shows that a boom in generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies shows no signs of slowing down.

    According to a Reuters report, "Companies worldwide are transitioning from general-purpose to accelerated computing and generative AI,” Nvidia's chief executive, Jensen Huang said.

    Also Read: Nvidia was the biggest contributor to Nasdaq 100's 36% surge

    Related stories

    The company's entire AI systems were the largest contributor to the quarter's growth, according to its executives.

    Nvidia's quarterly report lifts AI stocks

    Nvidia's strong quarterly revenue forecast sparked gains in many AI-related stocks on August 23. The company's stock jumped almost 10 percent after the bell to a record high of $516.

    As per Reuters, AI software maker C3.ai jumped 5.6 percent and Palantir Technologies rose almost 5 percent. Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom both were up over 3 percent, Marvell Technology climbed 5 percent whereas Super Micro Computer jumped over percent.

    Also Read: Indexes end sharply higher; AI chip maker Nvidia jumps again after the bell

    Optimistic Q3 Forecast

    According to the news website Shacknews, Nvidia's revenue is expected to be $16.00 billion. GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 71.5 percent and 72.5 percent, respectively. GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $2.95 billion and $2.00 billion, respectively.

    With inputs from agencies

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #artificial intelligence (AI) #NVIDIA
    first published: Aug 24, 2023 12:32 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!