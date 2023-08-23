Nvidia was the biggest contributor to Nasdaq 100's 36% surge

According to data, market activity on the day after the report is expected to see a 10% rise. (Image: Reuters)

Chipmaker Nvidia has added over $370 billion to its market value since its last earnings update and is the biggest contributor to Nasdaq 100’s 36 percent surge this year.

Bloomberg reports that analysts are raising price targets ahead of the company's second-quarter report, which is expected to rise 65 percent, compared to the year-ago period.

Expectations from investors estimate around $12 billion in revenue. Experts say that the stock could go even higher, despite gains that are more than three times the expectations.

HSBC's Frank Lee told Bloomberg that "market expectations for Nvidia and the overall AI supply chain have clearly risen, we expect faster AI server speeds to continue to exceed market expectations".

According to data from the publication, market activity on the day after the report is expected to see a 10 percent rise.

Some experts like Adam Parker, from Trivariate Research say that Nvidia's fortunes are co-related with the market. Parker says that if Nvidia misses the forecast, "the whole stock market would go down".

Morgan Stanley's Micheal Wilson cautioned that "Nvidia’s excellent results will change the complexion of recent price action for other derivatives plays or the broader market as it did in May".