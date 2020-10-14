NASA sets rules for Artemis moon-landing program, prohibits 'littering' and 'secrecy'

The international space agency has come up with a new set of moonshot rules for Artemis moon-landing program which is based on the 1967 Outer Space Treaty and other agreements. Under the new guidelines fighting and littering have been banned. Also, trespassing at historic lunar landmarks like Apollo 11′s Tranquility Base has been prohibited.

Until now, eight countries have signed the Artemis Accords with NASA. The founding members of the Artemis program include the U.S., Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

NASA said in a statement that the Artemis Accords establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations participating in the agency’s 21st-century lunar exploration plans.

NASA moon-landing tech hitches ride to space on Bezos rocket.

"Artemis will be the broadest and most diverse international human space exploration program in history, and the Artemis Accords are the vehicle that will establish this singular global coalition,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

He added that with the signing of the accord, it will enable "to explore the Moon and are establishing vital principles that will create a safe, peaceful, and prosperous future in space for all of humanity to enjoy.”

NASA believes the international partnerships will play a key role in achieving a sustainable and robust presence on the Moon later this decade while preparing to conduct a historic human mission to Mars.

The premier space agency claimed the International cooperation on Artemis is intended not only to bolster space exploration but to enhance peaceful relationships among nations.

Here are the principles of the Artemis Accords:

1) All activities conducted under the Artemis program must be for peaceful purposes.

2) Artemis Accords signatories will conduct their activities in a transparent fashion to avoid confusion and conflicts.

3) Nations participating in the Artemis program will strive to support interoperable systems to enhance safety and sustainability.

4) Artemis Accords signatories will commit to rendering assistance to personnel in distress.

5) Any nation participating in Artemis must be a signatory to the Registration Convention or become a signatory with alacrity.

6) All signatories commit to the public release of scientific information, allowing the whole world to join us on the Artemis journey.

7) They should commit to preserving outer space heritage.

8) Artemis Accords signatories should affirm that extracting and utilising space resources be conducted in compliance with the Outer Space Treaty.

9) The member nations must commit to preventing harmful interference and supporting the principle of due regard, as required by the Outer Space Treaty

10) All countries should commit to planning for the safe disposal of debris.

NASA, which is leading the Artemis program, is planning to send the first woman and next man to the surface of the Moon in 2024.