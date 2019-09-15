International Day of Democracy 2019: Theme, significance and why it's celebrated

The International Day of Democracy is celebrated every year on September 15 with aim to uphold and promote the fundamentals of democracy
The annual 'International Day of Democracy' is being celebrated on September 15.
In a message on September 15, United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres highlighted the importance of democracy by saying that is about the people.
"It is built on inclusion, equal treatment and participation, and it is a fundamental building block for peace, sustainable development and human rights," he said.
"As we mark Democracy Day, I urge all Governments to respect the right to active, substantive and meaningful participation," the Secretary General concluded.
Why is the International Day of Democracy celebrated?
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on November 2007 passed a resolution to observe September 15 as the International Day of Democracy with aim to uphold and promote the fundamentals of democracy.
The main motives of the International Day event is to educate citizens on general issues of concern, to induce political will and resources to address global problems, and to celebrate and reinforce achievements of humanity.
2019 theme: Participation
Since 2008, when the International Day of Democracy was first celebrated, the annual event has followed a theme every year to mark the occasion. This year, the theme is ‘participation’.Article 21 (3) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states: "The will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government; this will shall be expressed in periodic and genuine elections which shall be by universal and equal suffrage and shall be held by secret vote or by equivalent free voting procedures."Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.