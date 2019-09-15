International Day of Democracy 2019: Theme, significance and why it's celebrated

The annual 'International Day of Democracy' is being celebrated on September 15.

In a message on September 15, United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres highlighted the importance of democracy by saying that is about the people.

"It is built on inclusion, equal treatment and participation, and it is a fundamental building block for peace, sustainable development and human rights," he said.

"As we mark Democracy Day, I urge all Governments to respect the right to active, substantive and meaningful participation," the Secretary General concluded.

Why is the International Day of Democracy celebrated?

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on November 2007 passed a resolution to observe September 15 as the International Day of Democracy with aim to uphold and promote the fundamentals of democracy.

The main motives of the International Day event is to educate citizens on general issues of concern, to induce political will and resources to address global problems, and to celebrate and reinforce achievements of humanity.

2019 theme: Participation

Since 2008, when the International Day of Democracy was first celebrated, the annual event has followed a theme every year to mark the occasion. This year, the theme is ‘participation’.