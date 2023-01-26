English
    Germany to send sophisticated Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv

    The move, which could potentially change the course of the war, came after the US agreed to shift its earlier stance and send 30 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

    Pranay Sharma
    January 26, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST
    Army Base Leopoldsburg, Belgium - The Leopard 1A5 main battle tank (MBT), still used by the Belgian Army, in the fields. Image: Getty Images

    After days of reluctance, Germany on Wednesday decided to send its prized battle tanks—Leopard 2, to Ukraine.

    The move could change the course of the ongoing Ukraine war that is grinding its way to the second year. It could render the conflict more violent and raise the number of casualties alarmingly in the coming days.

    NATO and the European countries had mounted relentless pressure on Germany over the past few weeks in an attempt to break its reticence on supplying the Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

    Berlin decided to shift from its earlier stand after the Joe Biden Administration also agreed to give up its refusal and send 30 M1 Abrams tanks.