    Former Pakistan president Parvez Musharraf’s organs malfunctioning, recovery not possible

    After reports about the former Pakistan Army chief’s demise started flooding the social media, his family clarified that he is neither dead nor on ventilator support, although his organs are malfunctioning.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 10, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST
    Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf’s family took to social media to inform that he is “going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible”.

    Pervez Musharraf’s family wrote: “He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis).  Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible, and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living.”

    However, his close aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said: “I have just spoken to Gen Musharraf's son Bilal in Dubai who confirmed that he (Musharraf) is on ventilator.”

    Reacting to reports, Ifzaal Siddique, the President of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Overseas -- founded by Musharraf -- said that the former president is "a little bit ill but fully alert".

    "General Pervez Musharraf is at home (a little) bit ill though, but fully alert as usual, please don't listen to fake news. Just pray for his good health, Ameen," Siddique said.

    Notably, Musharraf had been tried and convicted for treason and sentenced to death in 2020 for high treason. He has been living in Dubai since 2016 and not returned since.

     

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #Pakistan #Pervez Musharraf
    first published: Jun 10, 2022 06:40 pm
