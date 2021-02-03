MARKET NEWS

‘Concerned’ world leaders push for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s release

Several nations, including Australia and Germany, have voiced their concerns over Russia's decision to jail opposition politician and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years on charges of parole violation.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 10:53 PM IST
Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny

Several nations, including Australia and Germany, have voiced their concerns over Russia’s decision to jail opposition politician and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years on charges of parole violation.

Here’s how world leaders have reacted to Navalny’s sentencing:

The US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “The US is deeply concerned by Russian authorities' decision to sentence opposition figure Alexey Navalny to two years and eight months imprisonment, replacing his suspended sentence with jail time.”

Blinken added: “We reiterate our call for the Russian government to immediately and unconditionally release Mr Navalny, as well as the hundreds of other Russian citizens wrongfully detained in recent weeks for exercising their rights, including the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly.”

Close

Australia:

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said: “We call for Mr Navalny’s immediate and unconditional release.”

The UK

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “The UK calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Alexey Navalny and all of the peaceful protesters and journalists arrested over the last two weeks.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Alexey Navalny’s decision to return to Russia after being poisoned was a truly brave and selfless act. In contrast, today’s ruling was pure cowardice and fails to meet the most basic standards of justice. Alexey Navalny must be released immediately.”

Germany

German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said: “The sentence to Alexey Navalny is far from any standards of a rule-of-law state. Navalny must be immediately released. Violence against peaceful protesters must stop.”

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “Canada strongly condemns Russia's imprisonment of Alexei Navalny. We call for his immediate release, as well as the release of the peaceful protestors and journalists who have been detained in recent weeks. The justice system must never be abused for political purposes.”

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said: “The sentencing of Alexey Navalny is unacceptable. Political differences are not a crime. We are calling for his immediate release. The respect for human rights such as the democratic freedom is non-negotiable.”

Austria

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz tweeted: “Today’s sentence to Alexey Navalny in Moscow is unacceptable. I demand his immediate release, as well as an end to violence against peaceful demonstrators. Legal statehood and the right to free expression of opinion must be ensured.”

--With ANI inputs
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Alexei Navalny #Russia #World News
first published: Feb 3, 2021 10:53 pm

