Russian court jails opposition leader Alexei Navalny for two years and eight months

A Russian court has jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny for two years and eight months for parole violations, charges Navalny and his team say are trumped up and politically motivated.

This comes as a landmark decision for Vladamir Putin's crackdown on one of the country's leading political figures, The Guardian reported.

The court conveyned on February 2 to consider jailing Kremlin critic Navalny for up to three and a half years in a case that has sparked nationwide protests and talk of new Western sanctions.

Moscow's state prison authority accuses Navalny of parole violations and wanted the court to convert a suspended sentence he had been serving in an embezzlement case he calls trumped up into a real jail term of up to three and a half years.

Navalny was arrested on January 17 following his return from Germany. The opposition leader had returned from Germany after recovering from being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.

He has remained a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Navalny also accuses Putin of ordering his murder. However, the Kremlin has denied this.

