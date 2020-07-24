App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China orders US to shut consulate in city of Chengdu

This diplomatic retaliation comes days after Washington abruptly ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

China's foreign ministry, on July 24, said it ordered the United States embassy to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu, days after Washington abruptly ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China informed the U.S. Embassy in China of its decision to withdraw its consent for the establishment and operation of the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu," it said in a statement.

"The Ministry also made specific requirements on the ceasing of all operations and events by the Consulate General," it said.

China had said that the United States' move to close its Houston consulate this week had "severely harmed" relations and had warned it "must" retaliate, without detailing what it would do.

Washington, on July 21, gave China 72 hours to close the consulate, which it said was "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information," a dramatic escalation of tension between the world's two biggest economies.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin had earlier described the US allegations as "malicious slander" and said the "unreasonable" move had "severely harmed" relations.

"China must make a necessary response and safeguard its legitimate rights," he said, declining to specify any measures.

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:55 am

