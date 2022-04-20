English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Blackstone, Vista, Brookfield rule out financing Elon Musk’s Twitter bid

    Brookfield Asset Management has also opted against backstopping Musk’s unsolicited, $43 billion offer, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. Vista and Blackstone aren’t interested in participating in any potential bid for Twitter from Musk or any other party at the moment, the people added.

    Bloomberg
    April 20, 2022 / 06:23 AM IST
    Twitter Inc. signage is displayed outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. Twitter Inc. soared the most since its market debut in 2013 after it posted the first revenue growth in four quarters, driven by improvements to its app and added video content that are persuading advertisers to boost spending on the social network.

    Twitter Inc. signage is displayed outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. Twitter Inc. soared the most since its market debut in 2013 after it posted the first revenue growth in four quarters, driven by improvements to its app and added video content that are persuading advertisers to boost spending on the social network.

    Private equity firms including Blackstone Inc. and Vista Equity Partners have ruled out financing Elon Musk’s takeover bid for Twitter Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

    Brookfield Asset Management has also opted against backstopping Musk’s unsolicited, $43 billion offer, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. Vista and Blackstone aren’t interested in participating in any potential bid for Twitter from Musk or any other party at the moment, the people added.

    To be sure, there’s plenty of other financing sources out there for Musk to tap, one person said.

    Representatives for Blackstone, Vista Equity and Brookfield declined to comment.

    The reluctance from some of the biggest names in private equity to get involved in Musk’s Twitter adventure underscores the obstacles facing his bid for control of the social media company. Aside from assembling the financing, he has to win over the company’s board. Twitter already launched a poison pill defense to thwart Musk’s bid to take the company private at $54.20 a share.

    Close

    Related stories

    There are other variables. At $43 billion, the deal would be one of the largest leveraged buyouts on record, raising questions about whether it would be economical for any would-be backers. Plus there’s another wild card: Musk himself.

    Still, he may not totally be on his own. Apollo Global Management Inc. is interested in participating in a bid for Twitter in the form of credit or preferred equity, Bloomberg News reported this week. Twitter has also been fielding takeover interest from other parties, including technology-focused private equity firm Thoma Bravo, Bloomberg has reported.

    The Financial Times reported earlier that Blackstone, Vista and Brookfield weren’t interested in helping Musk.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Blackstone #Elon Musk #Twitter #Vista #World News
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 06:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.