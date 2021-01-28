MARKET NEWS

Bahrain takes delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine from India

The vaccine will be free to citizens and residents of the Gulf Arab state, state media said.

Reuters
January 28, 2021 / 06:16 PM IST
(Source: Reuters)

Bahrain has received its first delivery of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, state media said on Thursday.

The vaccine will be free to citizens and residents of the Gulf Arab state, state media said.

Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is also prime minister, thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "and our friends in India for working with us to secure the delivery of" the vaccine, his court said in a Twitter post.

Reuters
TAGS: #Bahrain #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Health #India #Oxford-AstraZeneca #Serum Institute of India #World News
first published: Jan 28, 2021 06:00 pm

