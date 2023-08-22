current-affairs LIVE: PM Modi in South Africa | Arm-Softbank Nasdaq listing | Musk-Zuckerberg fight | Newspresso From the global dispatch: Arm, the chipmaker owned by Japan’s SoftBank, filed for a Nasdaq listing on Monday – August 21, positioning itself to go public during a historically slow period for tech IPOs. While in India: PM Modi departed for the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Why is this BRICS summit essential? Meanwhile in the trends sector: The Musk-Zuckerberg fight has been in the news for a while. Both tech moguls are ready to compete, and so is Italy to host their fight. But what is the date for this showdown? Watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol’s Nandita Khemka to find out.