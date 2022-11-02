English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm

    business

    Why Bharti Airtel warrants a buy after second quarter earnings | Ideas For Profit

    Airtel posts strong Q2 numbers on the back of increasing 4G customers and better ARPU. Besides this, there are multiple levers that could fuel growth of this telecom company. The combination of higher data use and the rising share of 4G subscribers will continue to drive ARPU growth in the medium to long term. So, does it warrant a buy after its strong performance in the quarter gone by? Watch this video to know more.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Ideas for Profit

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows