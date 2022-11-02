business Why Bharti Airtel warrants a buy after second quarter earnings | Ideas For Profit Airtel posts strong Q2 numbers on the back of increasing 4G customers and better ARPU. Besides this, there are multiple levers that could fuel growth of this telecom company. The combination of higher data use and the rising share of 4G subscribers will continue to drive ARPU growth in the medium to long term. So, does it warrant a buy after its strong performance in the quarter gone by? Watch this video to know more.