business Nifty to remain subdued amid soft global cues? IPCA, Zydus in focus| IdeaForge IPO| Market Live Indian equity markets snapped 4-week winning streak even though the Sensex hit a fresh all-time high last week. Weak global cues after hawkish comments by US Federal Reserve and a jumbo rate hike by the Bank of England took a toll on risk sentiment. Both the Sensex & Nifty shed nearly a percent for the week and almost all the sectors ended in the negative zone. Will the Nifty manage to conquer fresh highs in monthly expiry week. IPO Street will be abuzz with actitivity this week with seven issues totalling 1,600 cr will kick off for subscription this week, the most notable ones being IdeaForge & Cyient DLM. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities & Geoff Dennis, Independent Emerging Markets Commentator.