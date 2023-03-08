business Market Live: Which stocks will gain or lose if El Nino strikes? Adani Enterprises, Zee Ent in focus Nifty closed above the 17700 mark following a strong rally fuelled by a surge in IT and energy shares. Will the momentum continue today? This international women’s day, we will be joined by Shivangi Sarda of Motilal Oswal Financial Services to talk about the one advice she has for women looking to pursue a career in financial markets and we will also discuss stocks like Zee, Adani Enterprises and Jindal Stainless. We’ll also be joined by Madhuchanda Dey of Moneycontrol Pro who shares some takeaways from her journey as a market analyst and also tells us which are the stocks that will be most impacted in case El Nino weather conditions emerge by summer. Watch!