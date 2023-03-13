business Market Live: Nifty set to snap losses? SVB fallout impact on India | Nazara, Yes Bank in focus Friday Fury saw Nifty shave off nearly a percent for the week. Banks were among the worst hit in Friday’s selloff as contagion fears rattled global markets amid the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. US futures are trending lower after February US jobs data came in above estimates. Will the Nifty head lower from here? We discuss market technical with Milan Vaishnav of Gemstone Equity Research. We also talk about the impact of SVB collapse on India, Fed’s rate trajectory and where to invest amid volatility with Aishvarya Dadheech, Fund Manager, Ambit Asset Management. Watch!