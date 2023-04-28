business Market Live: Nifty at 10-week high; Top Themes to bet on? Axis Bank, Tech M, Wipro in focus The SGX Nifty is hinting at a reclaim of 18,000. Are we set for a fabulous Friday on Dalal Street? We decode the cues for trade and also discuss the chart setup for Axis Bank, Wipro, Tech Mahindra among other stocks with Raja Venkatraman of Neotrader. Which pockets are looking attractive as we inch closer to 18,000? Vinit Bolinjkar of Ventura Securities shares his insights. Watch!