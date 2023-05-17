English
    Market Live: Airtel Rings in mixed Q4; Time to buy? Jubilant Food in focus | US Debt Default Looms

    Nifty slipped below the 18,300 mark as selling accelerated in the last hour of trade. Can the bulls regain momentum after a breather? Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel rings in a mixed quarter as margins beat estimates but topline misses expectations amid weakness in India business revenue and ARPU (average revenue per user). JSPL hands in a weak report card for the fourth quarter. We discuss the cues for trade and a whole host of stocks with Shivangi Sarda of Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Meanwhile, US is staring at a possible debt default, how catastrophic would it be for the economy? Peter Cardillo, Chief Market Economist, Spartan Capital decodes. Watch!

    first published: May 17, 2023 08:35 am

