business LIVE: Nifty at new high as bulls charge ahead; IdeaForge set for a dream debut? Titan, Dabur in focus Bulls turned more powerful and helped the Nifty50 achieve much-awaited 19,500 mark on the weekly F&O expiry day. Oil & gas, auto, select banks, metals and pharma stocks lifted the market higher, while foreign institutional investors continued providing healthy support for yet another month. The index, after initial volatility, gained strength and extended the rally as the day progressed to surpass a psychological 19,500 mark in late trade, for the first time in its history. The index climbed 99 points to end at fresh all-time closing high of 19,497 and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. Will the momentum continue? Lots of stocks to watch out for including Titan, Dabur & JK Cement. Meanwhile, IdeaForge Technology is on track for big bang debut, may list at 75% premium over IPO price. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Ambareesh Baliga, Independent Market Analyst and Raja Venkatraman, Co-founder, Neotrader.