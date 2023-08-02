business Live: Fitch downgrades US ratings | India's PMI dips | Japan's innovative translator | Newspresso Former President Donald Trump was criminally charged in connection with his efforts to reverse his loss to President Joe Biden in 2020. No other U.S. president, current or former, has ever faced criminal charges. The enforcement directorate conducted raids at Hero Motocorp chairman, Pawan Munjal's residence yesterday. Sources say that searches were also conducted at his other premises located in Gurugram and Delhi. India's manufacturing sector activity expanded in July as compared to June. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged down marginally to 57.7%. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Stacy Pereira only on Moneycontrol.