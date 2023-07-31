business BoJ changes YCC stance | 12% GST on hostels & PGs | Last day for ITR | Newspresso China’s factory activity contracted for a fourth consecutive month in July, yet most Asian markets start weekly trade on a positive note. For Indian markets more consolidation expected. Primary markets gear up for 5IPOs and 2 D-street listings this week. In the latest trends, Elon Musk unveils the big ‘X’ logo at its San Francisco headquarters. And it’s the last day to file your ITR, so far more than 6 crore claims have been received by the IT department. @StacyPereira89 discusses all this and more on this episode of Newspresso.