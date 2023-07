automobile WATCH: Does Hero MotoCorp Built X440 Have What It Takes To Qualify As A Real Harley-Davidson? The premium end of the entry-level motorcycle segment just got richer with the arrival of the Harley-Davidson X440. The Hero MotoCorp designed 440cc power cruiser takes on some heavy competition as the motorcycle market opens itself to more varied forms of performance. With a price tag of Rs 2.3 lakh and the aspirational quality of brand Harley-Davidson, the X440 is off to a good start. But can it impress die-hard H-D fans and newcomers alike?