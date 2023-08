automobile Audi Q8 e-tron Launched In India | Specs And Price | The Drive Report German luxury car manufacturer, Audi, on Friday launched the new Audi Q8 e-tron in India just a few months after its global launch. The Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron have enhanced driving characteristics. Watch to know more about the features and price!