Futuristic self-driving vehicle turns heads in Bengaluru. Here’s what it is

The zPod is an autonomous concept vehicle from Bengaluru-based startup Minus Zero (Image credit: minuszero/Instagram)

A driverless car on the streets of Bengaluru? And one that looks like it’s been picked out of a sci-fi TV show and transplanted in the Silicon Valley of India? It’s little wonder this vehicle turned heads when it was spotted in the city.

A Twitter user named Anirudh Ravishankar shared a video of the strange-looking, self-driving vehicle as it roamed the streets of Bengaluru. People on the street were seen turning around to catch a second look at the futuristic vehicle as it made its way down the road. “On the streets of Bengaluru,” Ravishankar wrote while sharing the clip.

The video has garnered over 12,000 views on the microblogging platform. In the comments section, people had plenty of questions about the strange-looking car.

“Indian cybertruck?” wrote one commenter. “What is that ‘thing’?” another asked. A couple of viewers, however, were able to identify the vehicle as a zPod. Here is what we know so far about this next-gen vehicle.

zPod by Minus Zero

The zPod is the brainchild of a Bengaluru-based startup called Minus Zero. It is pegged as India’s first autonomous vehicle which showcases the full self-driving technology developed by the artificial intelligence (AI) firm.

Bengaluru residents say the pod has been spotted twice near Fraser Town in the last few days and the startup may be testing the vehicle on public roads.

The zPod is a four-seater electric vehicle which does not have any of the features of a conventional car – like a dashboard or a steering wheel. Instead, it relies on artificial intelligence and its array of cameras to navigate the traffic.

Minus Zero says the pod can be scaled up to level 5 autonomy, meaning that no human intervention is required for operating it.

On its website, Minus Zero says it is trying to reduce traffic congestion and road accidents. Its zPod is bi-directional and eliminates the need for a steering wheel. “It really resolves the hassle of inefficient routing. You don't have to do U-turns or complicated maneuvers, instead, you can just flip and you are ready to go out the other way,” a note on the pod’s design explains.



Unlike a lot of other autonomous vehicles that rely on LIDAR (light detection and ranging), the zPod uses six cameras – four on the sides and two at the front and back. These cameras, along with the embedded AI system help it analyse traffic conditions and avoid obstacles.

“Equipped with a comprehensive camera-sensor suite, the zPod captures its surroundings, feeding the data to an embedded AI system. This intelligent technology processes visual information, enabling obstacle avoidance, speed control, and precise stopping,” the startup explains.

Right now, the zPod is suitable for controlled environments like residential communities and college campuses.