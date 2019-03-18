Xiaomi to launch Redmi Go in India on March 19

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Go smartphone lineup in India which would be priced even cheaper than the 6A. The Redmi 6A as Xiaomi's cheapest offering in the Indian market that provides excellent value for money.



The company had introduced the Android Go device first in the Philippines earlier this year in January. As the name goes, Redmi Go would run on Android Go, a Lite version of its OS to cater devices with an entry-level performance system that have less RAM and storage compared to other devices. Xiaomi has already sent out invites, confirming the launch of its new entry-level device for Indian market.

The Xiaomi Redmi Go device would have the same specifications as the Philippines variant. It is expected to feature a 5-inch HD display with an aspect ratio of 16:9. The screen would have a resolution of 1280*720 and a pixel density of 296PPI. It would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 clocked at 1.4GHz and an Adreno 308 GPU paired with just 1GB RAM. The phone would be available in two storage options — 1GB + 8 GB and 1GB + 16GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD.

For the camera, Redmi Go would have a single 8MP sensor at the back with an aperture of f/2.0. The rear camera would have flash to get better low-light performance. For selfies, the phone would have a 5MP f/2.2 sensor that supports HDR and beauty mode. Other features that the camera would support include burst-mode, HDR, smart scene modes, and real-time filters. The rear camera is capable of recording videos at 1080p.

The entry-level smartphone would house a 3,000 mAh battery which should provide decent performance considering the Lite OS and entry-level hardware. For connectivity, it would have 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi Direct, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou. It would be running on Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition.

In the Philippines, the phone is priced at PHP 3,990 (approximately Rs 5,400). It is speculated that Xiaomi would price the smartphone under Rs 5,000, competing with the JioPhone 2.