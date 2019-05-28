App
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi launches Redmi K20, K20 Pro with 6.39-inch display, 20MP pop-up camera

Redmi K20 has similar designs as the K20 Pro, except that it comes with a Snapdragon 730 SoC with a solo 6GB RAM variant and up to 128GB storage.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Xiaomi has unveiled its version of the Flagship killer with the launch of Redmi K20 Pro. The smartphone has been generating a lot of buzz mainly due to its highly-end features for a much lower price than its competitors. A standard K20 has also been launched alongside the K20 Pro.

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro has been one of the most anticipated smartphones this year. The flagship killer features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. With no notch on top, K20 Pro has a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent.

It comes with DC Dimming support and an in-display fingerprint scanner. 

Under the hood, it gets an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC clocked at 2.85GHz. The chipset is paired with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB storage options. K20 Pro gets a 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support via USB Type-C. For a better gaming experience, K20 Pro comes with Game Turbo 2.0 and eight layer liquid cooling.

For optics, K20 Pro sports a triple camera setup comprising of 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary camera with an aperture of f/1.75. The other two lenses included a 13MP wide-angle shooter and an 8MP f/2.4 sensor. The phone comes with a pop-up camera at the front that houses a 20MP camera and activates within 0.8 seconds.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802ac, NFC, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi K20 Pro goes on sale starting June 1 and would be offered in three colour options — Glacier Blue, Flame Red, Carbon Fiber Black.

The base 6GB + 64GB variant starts at Yuan 2,499 (approximately Rs. 25,200), whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Yuan 2,599 (approximately Rs. 26,200). The higher end 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Yuan CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs. 28,200), and the 8GB + 256GB variant would cost Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs. 30,200).

Redmi K20 has similar designs as the K20 Pro, except that it comes with a Snapdragon 730 SoC with a solo 6GB RAM variant and up to 128GB storage. It gets the same 48MP primary camera as the Redmi K20 Pro, but with a Sony IMX 582 sensor. The other difference is that K20 gets 18W fast charging, instead of 27W on Redmi K20 Pro.

The standard K20 has been priced in China at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs. 20,200) for the 6GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Yuan 2,099 (approximately Rs. 21,200). The smartphone is available in Glacier Blue and Flame Red colour options and goes on sale starting June 6.

Xiaomi MD Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the smartphone is coming to India soon.
First Published on May 28, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

