Xiaomi could launch first 65-inch OLED TV with Dolby Vision support

Xiaomi is one of the biggest smartphone brands in the world and has maintained its spot at the top of India’s smartphone market for a while now. But the Chinese tech giant also offers a vast array of accessories and electronics in the country, excelling in the television market. The Mi TV series considered among the best televisions in the affordable segment in India.

However, Mi TVs are limited to 4K UHD and QLED models. Now, the company is reportedly gearing up to unveil its first OLED TV with Dolby Vision HDR. According to Gizmochina, a Xiaomi official posted about a new TV that had gained Dolby Vision certification.

The model number of the “TV L6M5-OD” suggests that it will have a 65-inch OLED panel. The “M5” indicates that the television could be a new unit in the Mi TV 5 series, which launched in China late last year. All other details, including features, price and availability of this TV, are currently unknown.

If the company does unveil an OLED TV, you can expect it to come at a premium price tag. Xiaomi’s existing TV range primarily consists of affordable TVs. However, considering the company’s track record with competitive pricing, we could be looking at a reasonably priced OLED TV.

