Xiaomi launches Mi CC9 Pro and Mi TV 5 Pro QLED TV in China: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi just announced a ton of new products at an event in Beijing, China. The smartphone maker launched its first Penta camera smartphone in the form of the Mi CC9 Pro as well as the Mi TV 5 series, which features the company’s first QLED TVs, and the company’s first proper smartwatch, the Mi Watch. So, without any further delays, let’s get into all the details about the new products.

Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi’s first Penta camera smartphone arrives with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The Mi CC9 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G mobile platform paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of in-built storage. The CC9 Pro gets a 6.47-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The device features curved edges with a waterdrop notch that houses a 32-megapixel f/2.0 shooter.

The Mi CC9 Pro offers an impressive 5,260 mAh battery with 30W PD fast-charging support. Xiaomi claims the phone can go from 0 to 58-percent in 30 minutes and charges to 100-percent in 65 minutes. The Mi CC9 Pro runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie. The device also features a glass body with a gradient finish and is available in Glacier White, Midnight Black, and Aurora Green.

The five cameras on the back of the Mi CC9 Pro is undoubtedly its the most significant talking point. The 108-megapixel camera with f/1.69 aperture and a big 1/1.33-inch sensor will be capable of capturing excellent details in images. Moreover, the Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition packs an f/1.7 8P lens, making it the world’s first handset with such a lens. The Mi CC9 Pro currently tops DxOMark’s list of the best smartphone camera, tied with Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro.

The other four cameras on the phone, include a 5-megapixel telephoto sensor with 5x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, a 12-megapixel lens with a 50mm focal length for portrait shots, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 117-degree field of view, and lastly, a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The phone will start at CNY2,799 (Roughly Rs 28,300) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant, while the 8GB/26GB configuration will cost CNY3,099 (Roughly, Rs 31,300). Xiaomi has also introduced a Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of in-built storage, priced at CNY3,499 (Rs 35,400). The first sale for the Mi CC9 Pro will start on November 11 in China, while the device is scheduled to debut as the Mi Note 10 tomorrow in Spain.

Mi TV 5 series

Xiaomi also revealed several new smart TVs to its lineup. The Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5 Pro series both feature three new smart TVs in their respective lineups. The Mi TV 5 Pro series is aimed at competing with the recently launched OnePlus TV Q1 series.

The Mi TV 5 Pro 55-inc, Mi TV 5 Pro 65-inch, and Mi TV 5 Pro 75-inch are the first televisions in Xiaomi’s lineup to used Quantum Dot technology, offering QLED panels. The TV also packs HDR10+ support and 8K decoding. The bezels on the new Mi TV 5 Pro are barely visible, giving the TV an almost seamless display. The Pro variant also features MEMC motion compensation.

Mi TV 5 Pro models are powered by a 12nm Amlogic T972 chipset, which Xiaomi claims is 63-per cent faster than the previous generation processor. It is equipped with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. All the TVs run on PatchWall UI and come with DTS and Dolby Atmos support.

Model Mi TV 5 (Price) Mi TV 5 Pro (Price) 55-inch CNY2,999 (Approx. Rs 30,300) CNY3,699 (Approx. Rs 37,500) 65-inch CNY3,999 (Approx. Rs 40,400) CNY4,999 (Approx. Rs 50,500) 75-inch CNY7,999 (Approx. Rs 80,800) CNY9,999 (Approx. Rs 1,01,000)

The regular Mi TV 5 series debuted in similar variants as its Pro counterpart with one noticeable difference. The non-Pro models don’t come with Quantum Dot displays. Additionally, the Mi TV 5 series only features 32GB of storage and 3G of RAM.

Mi Watch

Xiaomi also introduced the Mi Watch as the company’s first smartwatch. Xiaomi’s latest smartwatch packs a ton of features and is being touted as a “small phone on your wrist”.

The Mi Watch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with always-on capabilities. The back of the watch is made from ceramic. Xiaomi has added a single button on the right to operate the interface, while a speaker and microphone sits on the left of the watch. The smartwatch also features NFC, eSIM and Bluetooth support.

Xiaomi’s smartwatch is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 3100 4G chipset coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The watch also gets a 570 mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims can last up to 36 hours with 4G turned on.

The Mi Watch runs on MIUI on top of Google’s Wear OS. MIUI for the watch has over 40 built-in apps and a separate app store for third-party developers to build their own apps. The Mi Watch offers all the premium features of a premium smartwatch.