Amul celebrates World Milk Day with its signature doodle

Amul celebrates World Milk Day with a doodle (Image credit: @Amul_Coop/Twitter)

Anand Milk Union Limited, aka Amul, marked World Milk Day today with its signature doodle. Milk, is, figuratively, the bread and butter of Amul, which today produces not just milk but also a range of dairy products like curd, cheese, ice creams etc. Amul is the cooperative that spurred India’s white revolution, turning the country into the world's largest producer of milk and milk products in the post-independence era. To celebrate World Milk Day 2023, Amul has shared a series of posts on Twitter, including one of its now-famous doodles.

The World Milk Day 2023 doodle features Amul’s mascot, the Amul girl, raising a glass of milk. “Milk de sabko enery. Amul celebrates World Milk Day (Milk gives everyone energy. Amul celebrates World Milk Day),” reads the text.



In a separate post, Amul tried to imagine a world without milk in it. Graphics shared by the cooperative show a bowl of cereal without milk and empty cups.

“We can't imagine our lives without milk. The good news is we don't have to because we have Amul,” the dairy giant tweeted.



World Milk Day is celebrated annually on June 1. This day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and has been celebrated since 2001. It is observed not just in India but in several other countries to recognise and raise awareness about the health benefits of milk, its responsible production, supporting the communities that help produce milk and other related issues.