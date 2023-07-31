Woman quits new job in 3 days. These were the 4 red flags

The woman mentioned in four points what she felt was wrong at the workplace that made her quit. (Representational)

A woman on Reddit shared her harrowing experience of quitting her job within just three days of joining a small company. The unnamed woman, who goes by the username @QueenMangosteen on Reddit, uploaded a now viral post to the "Anti work" subreddit, garnering over 15,000 upvotes and receiving more than 2,200 comments from users expressing both outrage and support.

In her candid Reddit post, the user detailed the reasons that led her to quit, seeking the community's opinion on whether she was justified in her decision or if she might have overreacted. According to her account, her boss reprimanded her for several unjustified reasons, causing her to question the toxic work environment she had encountered.

Among the reasons she was scolded by her boss were the alleged failure to complete assigned tasks, working hours, and even questioning her mental health status. According to the Reddit post, she was not given any work direction by her boss but rather received tasks from her colleague and mentor, whom she diligently followed.

She mentioned in four points what she felt was wrong at the workplace.

“He questioned why I wasn't doing work when it was piling up. (He never assigned me any work, it was my colleague and mentor who assigned me work, which I was, in fact, doing.),” she wrote as point number 1.

Her boss further criticized her for not staying back to complete the work she was given and accused her of being slow.

“I was still learning, and my colleague/mentor also advised me to go home at 6pm, the time our office hours ends. Also, I was not given any deadlines, when I told him this he said he shouldn't have to give me deadlines,” she explained in her defense.

In what many users on Reddit condemned as a gross violation of employee rights, the boss allegedly condescendingly asked the former employee if she had a mental health condition. Despite the fact that she had not been diagnosed with any such condition, the boss pressed her for an answer.

“I told him I had been prescribed antidepressants a long time ago, and stopped taking them more than half a year ago. He told me I should have declared this to him during our interview so he could make the decision as to whether to hire me, despite the fact that he never asked me (he said he shouldn't have to ask me) and that I'm pretty sure that is against the law?),” she wrote.

The user also mentioned that her boss accused her of “disappearing for extended periods”, pointing out one instance where she spent 10 minutes in the restroom due to a stomach issue.

“I was in the toilet for 10+ minutes, he questioned why I took so long to go to the toilet, when I said it's because of constipation, he said I should have declared this issue to him during the interview too,” she wrote, to the commenters’ disbelief.

Following her explanation, she claimed that her boss accused her of being argumentative and gave her until the next day to decide if she could continue working there. However, she took the decisive step of resigning immediately, citing the toxic work environment as her main reason for leaving.



The Reddit post resonated with many users who offered their support and shared similar experiences. One user commented, "Report him to the Dept of Labor he CANNOT ask you about your medical history or diagnosis." Another expressed concern over the inappropriate inquiries about her health, emphasizing, "They absolutely cannot ask about health conditions like depression or about medication you're taking."

She also recounted that in the three days she allegedly saw him yelling at a client for not “obeying him”, and also had “unreasonable demands” from other co-workers. She also said that her father thinks she should have “toughed it out” and asked Reddit users if she did the right thing.

She also mentioned in edits, that this didn’t happen in the United States, as many in comments thought, and the company is a small one with just five employees (excluding her and including the boss). “There's no higher up or HR. He's the only boss,” she mentioned.