Video: Woman pees while gambling at casino, fearing she'd lose if she moved

Concerned about losing if she left her spot and went to the bathroom, a woman at a casino ended up urinating on the seat. The video of the incident is now viral. It shows a woman sitting in front of a slot machine and gambling while her urine keeps dripping off the chair and onto the floor into a puddle.



What's more, when casino workers on Twitter came across the video, many commented that it was not an unusual occurrence.

"Former casino worker here... This isn't unusual. They will wear diapers or urinate on the floor, but they will not get up from a machine they have fed money to for hours," commented Cornelia (@TaylorMadeCori).

Another user Athan (@WetWildWiener) wrote, "Sadly this is very common. People for entitled to “their machine” and won’t leave until they hit big. No matter the cost."

"I used to work security for a casino, If they weren't with a friend who could hold their spot or close to a bathroom they would do their business right there. I would go whole 12-hour shifts and watch people not budge an inch," commented Papa_Yogito (@PapaYogito).

User Atomic Hustle (@AtomicHustle) said, "This use to be a common problem in Vegas because people would lose their slot machine if they left. People use to tilt their chairs onto the machine to tell others that they were coming back, but Vegas changed the chairs because the machines weren't making money while they were gone."

Other Twitter users were, meanwhile, horrified.

"Casino workers in the comments here saying 'people peeing on the floor while at slot machines is common, has me questioning whether or not I really know the world I live in," replied Alicia Marie (@AliciaMarieBODY). Another user Arcane Saint (@SaintArcane) said, "Never sitting in a slot seat again."

